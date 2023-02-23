Cuban long jumper Masso sets indoor personal best at meeting in Madrid





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Cuban long jumper Maykel Masso achieved today an indoor personal best of 8.15 meters (m) at the World Athletics Indoor Tour gold category meeting in Madrid, an event in which he placed second.



Masso, Olympic bronze medalist in Tokyo 2020, reached the same record as the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou, winner of the summer event in the Japanese capital, although the latter finished first due to a better second jump of 8.07 m obtained in his third attempt.



The Cuban, U20 world champion in 2016, had a personal best of 8.08 m indoors, obtained in Germany two years ago, so this good result will give him more motivation in view of his next international commitments.



In the Spanish capital, the third place went to Sweden's Thobias Montler, who stretched to 8.14 m, according to the official site of the competition.



This long jump event will have its last men's competition at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham 2023, in three days' time.