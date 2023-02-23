Cuban athletes compete today in Madrid





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuban triple jumpers Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Perez, as well as long jumper Maykel Massó, will compete today in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold Meeting in Madrid, Spain.



Massó, third in Tokyo 2020, will try to win his second medal this season, in which he achieved a personal best of 7.94 m in Lievin, France, where he finished fourth. Previously, in Torun, Poland, he was third with a 7.84 m jump.



On their end, triple jumpers, Povea—fifth in Tokyo 2020 and third in the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima—and Pérez—winner of the 1st Junior Pan American Games in Colombia in 2021 and of the Ibero-American tournament held last year in Alicante, Spain—will try to end first and second for the fifth time in a row this year.