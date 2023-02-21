Madrid, next stop for Cuban triple jumpers on winter tour





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) Cuban triple jumpers Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Perez, with outstanding performances so far in the winter athletics tour, will have their next presentation at the indoor meeting in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, February 22.



Both triple jump players lead the current season with personal bests indoors; in the case of Povea, owner of 14.81 meters (m), and her teammate with 14.65 meters (m).



In the Spanish capital, in this gold category tournament of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, the two Cuban athletes will seek to make the 1-2 for the fifth consecutive time so far this year.



The most recent competition was the athletic meeting in Lievin, France, on February 15, where the representatives of the island had outstanding results, especially Povea, who won again for the third time the particular match with her compatriot.



As for Perez, winner of the 1st Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, in 2021, and gold medalist in the Ibero-American tournament last May in Alicante, Spain, she surpassed the 14.48 m achieved in Mondeville, also in France.



Previously in Paris, Povea won first place with 14.26 m, which was a record for that event.