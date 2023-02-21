Cuban polo player in all-star team at Hanse Cup in Germany





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) The organizers of the Hanse Cup included Cuban polo player Mayelin Bernal Villa in the "all-star" team, composed after the closing of the international water polo tournament held over the weekend in Germany.



Bernal, stood out among the scorers of the tournament, with 18 goals in four games, according to the competition's results tables.



The Cuban was crucial in the second place of Slovakia's Olympia Košice in the competition in Germany, where the multiple Slovak Cup and League champion club won three matches and lost one.



In the German city of Hamburg, the Cuban scored four goals in the 22-13 win over Portugal's Fluvial Portuse, seven in the 17-8 victory over Sweden's Järfälla Vattenpolo, two in the 8-11 loss to Germany's Uerdingen and five in the 20-13 success over ETV Hamburg.



Thus, Bernal celebrates her third year with Olympia this month, after winning the team's fifth title in the Slovak League in late November.