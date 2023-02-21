Cuban sailors qualified for Santiago de Chile 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) Cuban sailors Lisbetzy Rojo Salazar and Dennier Infante Pupo, who are competing today in the fourth and penultimate date of the Central and South American ILCA Championship in Buenos Aires, have already qualified for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023.



Shortly before facing the -accumulative- races Monday, coach Darien Martinez Pimentel officialized from the site to the Cuban News Agency that Rojo Salazar, in ILCA 6, and Infante Pupo, ILCA 7, have already secured their tickets for the Chilean multisport event no matter the result.



He detailed that in the women's category, the boats from Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay have also obtained their tickets, and in the men's category, the Brazilian, the Argentinean, the Uruguayan, the Saint Lucian, the Paraguayan and the Colombian.



Eduardo Rodriguez, president of the Cuban Federation, reported that the main objective of 2023 is to continue the preparation for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and to achieve the qualification for the Chilean multisport event, since all the boats have them for the Central Caribbean Games.