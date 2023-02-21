Cuba decides today its new women's chess champion





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) The Women's National Chess Championship for Women concluded today in the city of Camagüey and only two of its protagonists will compete for the crown: Lisandra Ordaz and Oleiny Linares.



The first of them reaches the final round with a half-point lead, as she defeated Yoana Gonzalez on Sunday and raised her accumulated points to eight out of a possible 10.



Oleiny also won yesterday, when she overcame Karen Gutierrez, but that was enough for her to show 7.5 points and stay on top.



For the final Ordaz will fight against Yaniela Forgas, champion of 2022, while Oleiny will face Yoana.



With no chances of winning the crown, although she does have a place on the podium, Yerisbel Miranda with 6.5 points and placed third in the ranking after the draw against Mayra Cabrera.



In addition to the aforementioned games, the final day will feature matches between Maritza and Kare, Roxangel Obregon and Ineymig Hernandez, and Patricia Hernandez against Mayra.