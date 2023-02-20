Cuban cyclist excelled at teamwork during Valencian Week





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra did once again a remarkable job in collective work for her team Movistar, which finished the Valencian Week with two members among the top 10.



The Dutch Elise Uijen led the fourth and last stage with 2:52:33 hours, whereas the Cuban clocked 2:55:41 to finish 55th among 134 competitors. Justine Ghekiere, from Belgium, won the overall event with a total of 12:44:42 hours, followed by South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (12:44:43) and Australia's Amanda Spratt (12:44:47).



Team Movistar’s best results were registered by the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten—No. 1 in the world—and Floortje Mackaij—a new acquisition—with 12:44:49h and 12:45:03h, respectively.