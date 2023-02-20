All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
20
February Monday

Cuban cyclist excelled at teamwork during Valencian Week



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra did once again a remarkable job in collective work for her team Movistar, which finished the Valencian Week with two members among the top 10.

The Dutch Elise Uijen led the fourth and last stage with 2:52:33 hours, whereas the Cuban clocked 2:55:41 to finish 55th among 134 competitors. Justine Ghekiere, from Belgium, won the overall event with a total of 12:44:42 hours, followed by South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (12:44:43) and Australia's Amanda Spratt (12:44:47).

Team Movistar’s best results were registered by the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten—No. 1 in the world—and Floortje Mackaij—a new acquisition—with 12:44:49h and 12:45:03h, respectively.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News