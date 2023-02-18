Cuban Maylin del Toro wins silver at Tel Aviv Grand Slam





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuban judoka Maylin del Toro won today the silver medal in the 63 kilograms (kg) in the penultimate day of the Grand Slam in Tel Aviv, Israel.



According to the International Federation website, Maylin lost by Ippon in the final against Canadian Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, after four victories in the preliminary stage.



For his part, Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) finished in fifth place after losing by Ippon in the discussion of the bronze medal against Bulgaria's Mark Hristov, a bout he reached with a balance of three wins and one loss that forced him to the repechage.



The other two Cubans competing today, Maikel Mkencie (81 kg) and Idelannis Gomez (70 kg) lost in their first bouts.