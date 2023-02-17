Cuban cyclist faces second stage of Setmana Valenciana





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) After being the best placed of her team in the initial segment, Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra will face today the second of the four stages of the Setmana Valenciana, an elite race of the World Tour.



The route will be 116 kilometers (km) from Borriana to Villarreal, in the Valencian province of Castellon, in Spain, according to the official website of the event.



At km 31, the Marianet pass, a third-category mountain pass, will be crowned, and after a fast descent, the race will climb to the second-class Eslida pass, with the summit at km 42.



From there the race will go through Alcudia de Veo, Veo, Tales and Artesa, always in the Plana Baixa region, before passing through a special flying finish in Onda, at km 68.



Cuban Arlenis Sierra was sixth on Thursday, with a time of 2:58:02 hours on a 119 km course, two seconds behind the winner, multiple Italian world champion Elisa Balsamo.



In addition to Sierra, Movistar Team competes with the famous Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten and Floortje Mackaij, Colombian Paula Patiño, Norwegian Katrine Aalerud and Spaniards Sara Martín and Lourdes Oyarbide, in a tournament contested by 23 teams over 480 km.