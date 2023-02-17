Cuban judoka Maylin leads quartet today in Tel Aviv Grand Slam





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Maylin del Toro leads today the quartet of Cuban judokas who will compete in the second day of the Grand Slam (GS) in Tel Aviv, Israel, a competition that brings together 398 athletes from 52 countries.



After unsuccessful podium attempts on the first day with Arnaes Odelin, in the 57 kilograms (kg), Milko Obregon (60 kg) and Danilo Garcia (66 kg), Maylin (63 kg) is Cuba's main winning ticket in search of points for the world ranking that defines the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Along with del Toro, bronze medalist at the GS in Paris 2023, Idelannis Gomez (70 kg), Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Maikel Mkencie (81 kg) will also compete.



According to the International Federation website, Maylin will debut against Brazilian Tamires Crude and Idelannis against Israeli Maya Kogan, while Estrada will face American Dominic Rodriguez and Mkencie against Spanish Jose Maria Mendioca.



Idalis Ortiz (over 78 kg) and Ivan Silva (90 kg) are scheduled to compete in the closing of the tournament, in a day with good chances of winning medals for the disciples of Yordanis Arenciba and Julio Alderete, head coaches of the women's and men's teams, respectively.



So far, France leads the medal table with two gold metals, followed by Canada (1-1-0), Georgia (1-0-1) and Great Britain (1-0-0-0), the four countries with at least one title.