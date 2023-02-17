Cubans in sailing qualifier for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuban sailors Lisbetzy Rojo Salazar, in ILCA 6, and Dennier Infante Pupo, in ILCA 7, will compete from today until next 21st in the Central-South American Championship of that modality, to be held in Puerto de Nuñez, autonomous city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.



The purpose of the disciples of Darien Martinez Pimentel is to get the tickets for the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, so they will have to achieve good results from the beginning of the first races -accumulative- scheduled for this Friday by the organizers.



Rojo, Infante and Martinez arrived today in the Argentinian capital and before leaving, Martinez told the Cuban News Agency that the places that the tournament will distribute will be for four nations in each modality, and explained that some of those present have already secured them.



Ernesto Rodriguez, president of the Cuban Federation, informed that the main objective of the 2023 critical route of sailing is to continue the preparation for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023 and to achieve the qualification for the Chilean multisport event, since all the boats have them for the Central Caribbean Games.



Regarding the latter, he added that they already have the tickets in the ILCA 6 and 7, better known as Laser Radial and Standard, the Sunfish (m and f), Hobbie Cat 16 mito, the J-24 and the mixed Snipe, led by Nelido Manso, world champion of Murcia 1999.