Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra starts in Setmana Valenciana





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra, member of the iconic—and favorite—Spanish club Movistar, is competing in the Setmana Valenciana, a 480-km, four-day-long tournament that gathers 153 athletes in 23 teams.



This will be the second competition of the season for Sierra, who only days ago finished fourth in the Classic of Almería.



Movistar will participate with the world’s best cyclist, the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten, as well as with her compatriot Floortje Mackaij, the Colombian Paula Patiño, the Norwegian Katrine Aalerud and the Spanish Sara Martín and Lourdes Oyarbide.