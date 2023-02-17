Cuban triple jumpers performed well in Lievin meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuban triple jumpers Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Perez had outstanding results in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France, where they achieved personal bests of 14.81 and 14.65 m, respectively.



Povea—fifth in Tokyo 2020 and third in the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima—won for the third time her particular duel with her teammate Perez—winner of the 1st Junior Pan American Games in Colombia in 2021 and of the Ibero-American tournament last year in Alicante, Spain—in a season in which both have been the top two triple jumpers on four occasions.



Last Saturday in Paris, Povea was first place with 14.26 m (a record for that event), whereas Perez stretched to 14.18 m to finish second.