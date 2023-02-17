Cuban long jumper fourth in Lievin meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuba’s Maykel Massó, Olympic bronze medalist in Tokyo 2020, finished fourth in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold Meeting in Lievin, France, with 7.94 m jump in a competition won by the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglu’s 8.41 m, followed by the Swedish Thobias Montler (8.06 m).



Tentoglu, who won the Olympic gold in Japan and the silver medal in the World Championships in Eugene, United States, last year, repeated his victory of a week ago at the event in Torun, Poland, where he finished first with 8.40 m and was escorted by Montler (8.17 m) and Massó (7.84 m).



The Cuban athlete, U20 world champion in 2016, has an indoor personal best of 8.08 m, achieved in Germany two years ago.