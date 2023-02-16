Cuban high jumper third in athletic meeting in Slovakia





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) Cuban high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas, first in the Pan Am Games of Lima 2019 and U20 champion in Poland 2016, finished third with 2.25m—tied with the Mexican Edgar Rivero and the Dutch Douwe Amels—in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver Meeting of Banska Bystrica, in Slovakia.



With this performance, Zayas failed to notch up his third victory in the current winter indoor tour. The winner of the competition was Hamish Kerr (New Zealand) with 2.34 m, followed by the Ukrainian Andriy Protsenko’s 2.32 m jump.



The Cuban has a personal best indoors of 2.33 m, which he achieved precisely in Slovakia three years ago.



In his previous presentation on the 9th, Zayas won in Udine, Italy, with 2.24 m, two centimeters less than his earlier result in Trinec, Czech Republic, where he finished first with 2.26 m.