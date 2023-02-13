Cuban U17 footbal team lost vs. Jamaica





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (ACN) Cuban U17 football team lost 4-2 to Jamaica in its debut in Group G of the CONCACAF pre-World Cup tournament at the Doroteo Flores stadium in Guatemala City.



According to the event's website, coach Sandro Sevillano's national team was outplayed in almost all aspects of the game. Among other things, they took nine shots on goal to the opponent's 15 and had 75 % effectiveness between correct and incorrect shots, to the opponent's 83.



The Jamaican goals were scored by Orane Watson (min. 56 and 75), as well as Jahmani Bell and Ashton Gordon, who scored at 22' and 70', in that order.



For Cuba, the two goals were scored by midfielder Didier Reinoso, who scored in the 78th and 89th minutes when his team was losing 0-4.



Tomorrow, Cubans will play its second match against the favored Costa Rican team, which made its debut with a 4-1 defeat against Guadeloupe, the fourth member of the G key.



This CONCACAF competition brings together 16 teams divided into four groups. The top three in each group will advance to the elimination phase, which will include the already qualified teams from Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico.