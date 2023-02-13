Cuban water polo player excelled in Serbia





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) Cuba's Cecilia Díaz Mesa extended her exceptional contribution of goals in every game for Red Star Belgrade, leading her club's 18-8 victory against the Czech team Strakonice in the closing of the second phase of the Danube League.



Diaz scored three goals in the first three minutes, continuing a streak of good results that includes another three against the Spandau (Germany) and two against the Senteš (Hungary), although the Red Star lost both games.



Díaz also shines in the Serbian League, where her team is in second place and heading for another dispute for the gold against Vojvodina.