Cuban athlete sixth in Americas Triathlon Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) Cuba's top triathlete, Leslie Amat—19th in the Pan Am ranking—finished sixth in the Americas Cup held in La Guaira, Venezuela, with 16 competitors from America, Asia and Europe.



Amat totaled 2:06:12 hours in the event won by the Colombian María Carolina Velásquez (2:03:31 hours), followed by Xisca Tous (2:03:55 hours), who competed for World Triathlon, and Argentine Romina Biagioli (2:04:11 hours).



The competition consisted of a 1,500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer bike leg and a 10-kilometer run.