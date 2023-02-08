Cuban high jumper wins athletics meeting in Trinec





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) Cuban athlete Luis Enrique Zayas, U20 world champion in Poland 2016 and winner of the 2019 Pan Am Games in Peru, won the athletics meeting in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver Meeting in Trinec, Czech Republic, with 2.26m, his second-best mark this year.



Zayas outmatched the 2.23m registered by both Edgar Rivero (Mexico) and Thomas Carmoy (Belgium) with a jump that fell just one centimeter short of his best result of this season (2.27 m), achieved Saturday in a competition held in Hustopece, also in the Czech Republic, where he finished fifth.



The Cuban high jumper's personal best indoors is 2.33 m, reached in Slovakia three years ago.