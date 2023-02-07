Cuban Zayas competes today at Trinec athletics meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) Cuban high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas, champion of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, will compete today at the Trinec athletics meeting in the Czech Republic.



Zayas, U20 world champion in Poland 2016, will be one of the high jumper's protagonists in that competition with silver category of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, in what will be his third presentation in the current winter indoor tour.



On Saturday, also in Czech territory, the Cuban athlete finished fifth in the indoor meeting of Hustopece, where he improved his mark of the current season and surpassed the height of 2.27 meters (m), the same result obtained by four other competitors, although due to the mistakes made he was placed in the this position.



Hamish Kerr (2.30 m), from New Zealand, won the competition ahead of Mexicans Edgar Rivera and Erick Portillo, both with 2.27 m, as well as the Cuban, in addition to Australia's Brandon Starc and Belgium's Thomas Carmoy, placed fourth and sixth, respectively, according to the official website of World Athletics.



Previously, on January 31, Zayas shared second place with two other jumpers at the Nehvizdy meeting, also in the Czech Republic, where he registered 2.22 m in his debut this year.



Therefore, this Tuesday he will try to continue improving his performance in order to get closer to his best indoor result of 2.33 m, obtained in Slovakia three years ago.