Cuban Pino wins gold at wrestling tournament in Croatia





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Oscar Pino, a 130 kilograms (kg) fighter, won the gold medal on Sunday on the final day of the first Ranking Series of wrestling, held in Zagreb, Croatia.



Pino, owner of silver and a bronze medal in World Championships, won 7-1 in the title match against the Norwegian Oskar Marvik, who scored the only point against the strong Cuban athlete.



Before that bout, the Cuban fighter had achieved three victories by technical superiority (ST) with an identical 8-0 score, to advance to the grand final of his division with a perfect record.



On his way to the championship, he defeated Temurbek Nazimov of Uzbekistan in the round of 16, and then overcame Matti Elias Kousmanen from Finland in the quarterfinals.



Then, in one of the semifinals he defeated Iran's Amir Mohammadali, bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to the official website of the World Wrestling League.



With this result, Pino completed a very outstanding European tour, since on January 22 he won the title at the Grand Prix Henri Deglane, held in Nice, France, where he was not scored points, a performance he was close to repeating on Croatian territory.