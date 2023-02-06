Cuba wins another bronze medal at Judo Grand Slam in Paris





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Cuban judoka Ivan Silva (90 kg) notched up Cuba's second bronze medal at the Grand Slam of Paris, won by the host country with four gold medals, in addition to three silver and four bronze medals.



After his fellow countrywoman Maylin del Toro finished third place in the 63 kg division, Silva beat the Turkish Mihael Zgank, a result that ranked Cuba nineteenth in the competition even without the presence of some of the Island’s main figures.



Silva, 7th in the world ranking and runner-up in Baku 2018, had four wins and one loss, enough to earn his fifth bronze in Grand Slam tournaments, in addition to one gold and one silver medal.