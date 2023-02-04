Cuba opens new synthetic field hockey arena e youth category, while in the senior category it has 14 gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) The new synthetic field of field hockey in the city of Ciego de Avila(central Cuba) will be premiered today with the National Championship of the discipline in the women's category.



After more than five years of waiting, due to repeated failures in its construction, this sport, the most successful in this province, can exploit this synthetic field in order to raise the technical-tactical level of the athletes, so that they can be better prepared for the national team.



Eliberto Sarduy Rivero, the most successful coach in field hockey competitions, told the Cuban News Agency that at last a dream of all those who love this kind of practice has come true.



The field is 92 meters long and 55 meters wide and it is the second field hockey field in Cuba, since the other one is located in Santiago de Las Vegas, in Havana.



Field hockey in this province has 22 titles, five subtitles and four third places in th