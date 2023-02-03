Cuba vs. international blind team in Chess Olympiad





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Cuba will face today the team representing the International Blin during the fifth and penultimate round of the Chess Olympiad for people with disabilities in Belgrade, Serbia.



The Caribbean team defeated Bangladesh 2.5-1.5 the previous day and moved up to sixth place in the standings with six points out of a possible eight possible.



Individual victories by Carlos Larduet and Alberto Interian supported the collective success, which also counted on draws by Idalis Batista and lamented the loss of Pedro Morales.



Larduet, who was world runner-up among the blind and visually impaired in 2006, beat Ejaz Husein Syed with white pieces in 27 moves of a Slav defense.



Meanwhile, Interian successfully handled the clear pieces in his win over Bappi Sarkar in 27 moves of an Indian King's defense.



Idalis agreed a draw in 47 moves of a Sicilian defense as an opponent of of Md. Ali Newas Sarkar, a result that highlighted coach Rodney Perez's as it is always good to secure from the fourth board, which is perhaps the least strong link in the team.



After four rounds, the Polish team, reigning world team champions, remained alone at the top, while Hungary and India were held to a 2-2 draw and Israel overcame a 3.5-0.5 to an international team playing under the International Chess Federation (FIDE) banner.