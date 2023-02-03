Cuban President Meets Cuban Ball Players to World Baseball Classic





Havana, Feb 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited Havana’s Latinoamericano stadium on Thursday to meet with the players that make up the national team to the World Baseball Classic.



The exchange focused on the preparation, the high rigor of the international competition, expectations and the hopes put on the team, according to the Cuban Presidency.



The Cuban Baseball Federation recently announced the 30-player roster to the 5th World Baseball Classic. The national team will face The Netherlands, Panama, Italy in Taiwan next March.



The Cuban team includes two catchers, eight infielders, six outfielders and fourteen pitchers, including 10 Cubans currently playing with professional clubs in the Caribbean and with Major League Baseball, along others with the Japanese professional league.











