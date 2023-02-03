Cuban sports authorities are visiting Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of Cuba’s National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), is paying a working visit to Mexico to strengthen ties in that sector at the head of a delegation of officials from the trading company Cubadeportes, representative of the Cuban sports movement in commercial actions.



Vento Montiller met with María José Alcalá Izguerra, President of the Mexican Olympic Committee, and Israel Francisco Benítez Morteo, Deputy Director of Quality for Sport of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports of Mexico (CONADE), with whom he talked about prospects of future cooperation and, in the case of the latter, the status of the current agreement between the Cuban and the Mexican entities.