Cuban judokas in France for Paris Grand Slam



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) Ten Cuban judokas arrived in France to compete this weekend in the Grand Slam of Paris, which is expected to gather 535 athletes from 85 countries.

This is their first tournament in a year of many international commitments, including multisport events such as the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador (June 23 to July 8) and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile (October 20 to November 5).

The Paris Grand Slam (February 4-5) will be followed by the Grand Slam in Tel Aviv, Israel (March 16-18), Tashkent, Uzbekistan (March 3-5) and Tbilisi, Georgia (March 24-16).

