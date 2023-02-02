Countdown to Havana Triathlon has begun





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) After more than two years of absence due to the pandemic, the Havana Triathlon, one of the most striking international tournaments in Cuba, will return on February 26 with the traditional Ibero-American Middle Distance Championship, the Popular Sprint and Middle Distance Triathlon, and the Americas Cup, all to be held in one day, unlike the past weekend-long competitions.



For the men’s Pan American race, the best represented countries will be Cuba and Canada (6 runners), followed by the United States (4), whereas the women's race will feature a similar number of participants from Japan, Slovakia, Spain, Romania and Germany, as well as the World Triathlon team.



The event will award points for the world and continental rankings and will serve as a test for the Cubans with a view to the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.