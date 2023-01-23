Cuban chess players qualify for San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 22 (ACN) Cuba qualified with its individual and team representatives for the chess tournament of the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, scheduled for next summer.



Yaniela Forgas and Carlos Daniel Albornoz achieved the best results for Cuba by scoring each 9.5 out of 11 possible points, good enough to finish first in their respective competitions. Alongside them will be Yerisbel Miranda and Luis Ernesto Quesada, who won 6 and 7.5 units.



The Cuban men’s team prevailed with 17 points, followed by Colombia (15), Mexico (13.5) and Panama (13). As to the women’s team, Cuba notched up 15.5 points and left behind the Colombians (14.5), Puerto Ricans (14) and Costa Ricans (14).