Cuban judo to see plenty of action in 2023  





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Cuban judo will have a busy schedule in 2023, especially the Central American and Caribbean Games in the Dominican Republic and the Pan American Games in Chile, both with an eye on the Paris 2024 Olympics.



For the next 12 months, the men's and women's teams will have several competitions, starting in March with the last qualifiers for the multisport event in El Salvador, followed by the Open Tournament in Varadero Beach, Cuba, in April, and the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in May.



In 2022, Cuban judo also had a tight program, with Andy Granda (+100 kg) selected as the best individual sports athlete in Cuba after his gold medals at the World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (November) and the Pan American-Oceania Championships (September), to which he added bronze medals at the European Open Tournament (April) and the Grand Slam in Antalya (April).



