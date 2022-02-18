Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva finished sixth in Lievin, France





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) With a mark of 4.55 meters (m), Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, London 2012 Olympic runner-up, finished sixth at the Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais athletic meeting in Lievin, France, a gold category tournament of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.



Silva, world indoor champion in Sopot, Poland, in 2014, and outdoor champion in Beijing, China, in 2015, this time could not place among the medalists, as she did in her three previous indoor competitions this year.



She did not come close to her best mark of the current season, 4.65 m, achieved last February 14 at the Eure meeting (Val de Reuil), also on French territory, where she finished third.



On February 3, the Cuban athlete also placed third at the Czech Indoor Gala in the Czech Republic, with 4.51 m, one centimeter below her performance on January 29 in France, at the Nevers stop of the Perche Elite Tour pole vault, where she ranked second.