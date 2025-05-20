Cuba and Malawi seek cooperation opportunities in health





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) In the framework of the 78th World Health Assembly, which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, Cuban health minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda held talks with his Malawian counterpart, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in health sector.



According to the ministry's official Telegram social network channel, during the exchange, the two ministers discussed key issues such as the provision of health services and the training of professionals, in order to strengthen collaboration between the two countries for the benefit of the welfare and development of the health system.

Portal Miranda shared details of the meeting on X, reaffirming Cuba's commitment to international cooperation in health.



The 78th World Health Assembly is being held from today until May 27 under the theme “A world united for health”.