Cuba carries out phase III clinical trial of medication for rheumatoid arthritis patients





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) A greater number of patients with rheumatoid arthritis throughout the country are benefiting nowadays from the immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects of the drug Jusvinza, which is in phase III of its clinical trial.



After starting its first part before the beginning of COVID-19, and receiving this September the sanitary registration from the regulatory authority, the present stage of the study also covers the eastern region of Cuba, Granma newspaper reported.



Rheumatologist Raul Cepero Morales highlighted that the patients included in the trial have improved their quality of life thanks to the immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects of Jusvinza, a product developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

He also pointed out that no adverse effects have been observed in the first four doses, so that in no case has it been necessary to suspend the administration of this costly therapy.



Camagüey, with 212 volunteers, is the province that has managed to include the most in the third phase. The first ones received this week the fourth dose, which completes the first month of the treatment, who from now until six months will receive a monthly dose, the specialist added.



When authorizing the use of Jusvinza in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, the State Center for the Control of Medicines and Medical Devices stated that, after a rigorous process of evaluation of the evidence presented, the drug proved its quality, safety and efficacy for the proposed indication.



During the COVID-19 confrontation, this synthetic peptide received an Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of severe and critical patients with this disease, due to its mechanism of action and pharmacological properties.