Mexican and Cuban experts to discuss diversification of the sugar agroindustry





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Experts and specialists of the Associations of Sugar Technicians of Cuba and Mexico (ATAC-ATAM) are meeting today in Havana for their 7th meeting on the flexibility and diversification of the sugar agribusiness in their countries and also in Brazil.



The deliberations will be held at the National Sugar Training Center, starting from the consideration of aspects common to their respective managements, especially for a space for analysis, reflection and exchange of experiences, ATAC reported exclusively to the Cuban News Agency.



Mainly, it added, to contribute to the reorientation and development of the productive chains of co-products and derivatives, in an efficient and effective way in the current conditions, taking into account the requirements of sugarcane agriculture that supports it.



According to the program, there will be two technical panels, one related to the sugarcane agroindustry in Mexico and Cuba. Characteristics. Current situation. Problems. Development expectations.



The other will deal with the use of by-products in Mexico, Brazil and Cuba. Industrialization background (bagasse, cachaza, sugar and residual honeys). Factors that have prevented the development of diversified production. Current situation of productive diversification. Development expectations.



The sponsors of the event are the National Sugarcane Training Center, the National Sugarcane Research Institute (INICA by its Spanish acronym), and the Cuban Sugarcane Derivatives Research Institute (ICIDCA by its Spanish acronym), as well as the Economic Society of Friends of the Country (SEAP by its Spanish acronym) and the AZCUBA Sugar Group.



The use of sugarcane as a raw material for sugar, along with the diversification of its co-products, can give rise to more than a hundred commercially or technologically proven derivatives.