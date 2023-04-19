Cuba and Vietnam to strengthen cooperation in agriculture







HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) Cuban deputy minister of Agriculture Maury Hechavarría and Tran Thanh Nam, his counterpart from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, discussed potential joint efforts to develop Cuba’s agri-food sector at a meeting in which both officials ratified the historic ties of fraternity and friendship between the two countries and their willingness to increase cooperation in fields of common interest.



Hechavarría Bermúdez remarked that the Cuba-Vietnam relations are strategic to boost rice, coffee and animal feed production, as well as to develop investment projects, and thanked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Vietnamese Academy of Agricultural Sciences for their contribution to this end and to the achievement of Cuban food sovereignty.



Tran Thanh Nam is part of the delegation headed by Vuong Dinh Hue, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and president of his country’s National Assembly, who arrived today in Cuba for an official visit in the context of the Constitutive Session of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power, the 50th anniversary of Fidel's visit to Vietnam, and the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Committee of Solidarity with South Vietnam.