Uganda Looks forwards to Boost Trade Links with Cuba





Havana, May 22 (ACN) Uganda is an African nation taking part of Cuba’s Exposur 2025 international trade fair looking forward to the diversification of commercial relations with Cuban state-run and private businesses.



Uganda’s diplomat in Cuba Joy Nandhego said that this is the first time her country participates in the Cuban fair. She said that they brought a sample of products and services like organic crops, coffee, drinks and other products.



Nandhego said that they have already considered with local universities, and they have also addressed possible deals with Havana Club rum producers and with other companies operating in different fields.