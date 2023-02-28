Cuba has produced more than 23,000 electric vehicles





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Between 2020 and 2022, Cuba manufactured and assembled 23,361 electric motorcycles and tricycles in response to the high demand for these vehicles as solution to the problems with public transport.



During a visit to the International Economic Association (AEI) Electric Vehicles of the Caribbean VEDCA (Minerva), Alejandro Gil Fernández, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning (MEP), learned that the entity can deliver up to 39,000 of this vehicle per year.



This is Cuba’s first international economic association with the People's Republic of China, based on a contract with the Tianjin Dongxing Industrial group, whose representative in Havana, Yunpu Wei, assured Mr. Gil of the interest in expanding business with Cuba.



The minister stressed the importance of the quality, design and price of the electric vehicles, as well as the need to stabilize and increase production in order to keep a steady supply and cut down on imports.