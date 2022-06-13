Importers and forms of management to meet today

All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) The penultimate session of the 2nd Conference on Economy and Production 2022 will be marked today by talks between importing companies and non-state forms of management.

Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, one of the event coordinators, their panel will follow the lines of other previous ones that sparked heated debates on key issues of economic growth, such as local development and MSME management.

On Saturday, business persons, researchers and university professors discussed challenges posed by, and possible solutions to, the transformation of the state enterprise, based on evidence that efficiency increases when science, innovation and development contribute to achieve good indicators.

The final session will include the presentation of the Economy and Production Management Award of the National Association of Cuban Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC) to entities with relevant results in the period 2021-2022.

