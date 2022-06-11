Cuban government is willing to boost economic actors, minister affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) There is a real will of the Government to listen and advise the new economic actors so that the projects created can boost the economy, said today Betsy Diaz Velazquez, minister of domestic trade.

She headed the meeting with the country's economic actors via videoconference from the headquarters of such ministrey, within the framework of the 2nd Economic Productive Day 2022, an event that considers the exchanges of these entities with the organizations in order to eliminate possible obstacles.

According to the minister, the intention prevails to meet with the economic actors, and especially, to eliminate the bureaucratic obstacles that hinder their development, which are unthinkable in the midst of so many other difficulties with objective causes.

Yamili Aldama Valdes, deputy head of the ministry of tourism, who also participated in the debate, asserted that the development of the sector depends in turn on new economic actors, because as these advances are made, new clients will be attracted who will enjoy accommodation and extra-hotel offers, both state and non-state.

Presidents of non-agricultural cooperatives (CAN by its Spanish acronym) and members of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the gastronomy and lodging services sector explained the main problems they have faced since their incorporation.

These interventions were marked by the concern of how to offer services and products at affordable prices if they must buy most of their inputs in freely convertible currency ( MLC by its Spanish acronym), after acquiring foreign currency in the informal market at a high rate.

The representatives of the economic actors agreed that despite the obstacles, the purpose of the state and non-state forms is the same: to ensure the progress of Cuba for the welfare of all.