Conviasa airline maintains Cuba-Nicaragua flights

HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Venezuelan airline Conviasa clarified that flights between Cuba and Nicaragua continue operating normally, complying with the scheduled itinerary.



In a statement on Twitter, Conviasa denied rumors circulating in social media about the cancellation of the route, and reiterated that it remains with departures from Havana on Wednesdays and Saturdays, returning from Managua on Thursdays and Sundays.