Cuban Doctors Stress Commitment to Assist other Nations





Havana, May 21 (ACN) Cuban health professionals deployed in different countries of the world reaffirmed their solidarity with other nations and their commitment to international medical assistance.



During a three-day online forum entitled “Vindication of Cuban Medical Collaboration,” the Cuban professionals shared medical cooperation experience in different nations like Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Congo, Belize, Trinidad-Tobago and Grenada, according to the Cuban Health Ministry’s official website.



The forum was organized by the Havana-based “Unidad Central de Colaboracion Medica”—which dispatches the medical brigades to other nations. Participants included the head of the island’s medical mission in Mozambique Henry Lopez and the president of the Mozambique-Cuba Friendship Association president Aniceto Dimas.



Doctors in different regions of the world expressed their gratefulness to Cuba for their studies and preparation, which has allowed them to assist vulnerable population sectors.



Cuban medical brigades ratified their commitment to internationalism, a 62-year mission dedicated to saving lives in any corner of the world.



The forum was the platform to also acknowledge Cuban health professionals who, despite discredit-oriented media campaigns, keep their altruist work committed to world health.