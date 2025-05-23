Cuban MPs check water sector and economic programs





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) The member of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, led an exhaustive review at the National Capitol of the implementation of the Government Program to correct distortions and boost the economy, with special attention to the country's hydraulic sector.



During the working session, Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez, president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), presented before the committees of Economic Affairs, and Industry, Construction and Energy a detailed report that addressed the main potentialities and challenges of the hydraulic sector, highlighted the Parliament site.



He also referred to actions for macroeconomic stabilization, import substitution programs, the transformation of the energy matrix in the sector and the efficient use of water resources.



Lazo Hernandez emphasized that this Government Program must serve as a key guide for national work, requiring “integrality, rigor and preparation” in its implementation.



The parliamentary leader stressed the need to strengthen the socialist state enterprise through innovative thinking and the systematic application of science.



Deputy Magda Ileana Perez Matos, president of the Industry, Construction and Energy Commission, explained that this parliamentary control follows up on the recommendations arising from the audit of the INRH carried out in December 2024.