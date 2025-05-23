12th Congress on Scientific-Technical Information and Informatics in Construction to conclude today





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) After several days of exchange of experiences on communication management, the 12th Congress of Scientific-Technical Information and Informatics in Construction (CICONS'25) will conclude today.



As part of the last day of the event, the challenges and perspectives of Social Communication in Cuba nowadays will be analyzed to show where this phenomenon is heading in order to improve the information process.



The construction of a security operations center and the implementation of a technological surveillance system to guarantee the credibility of the communicative production will also be studied.



Among the activities of the date, the offers of different entities of the sector related to the theme of this congress will be presented.



At the end of the event, awards will be presented to the participants of this meeting and the closing ceremony will take place.



Under the slogan “Joining forces to build”, CICONS'25 is nearing its closing with the intention that the companies belonging to the Ministry of Construction acquire skills in the technological and informational aspects for an optimal performance of their functions.