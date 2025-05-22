Cuba Calls at UN for Fair Financing for Development





Havana, May 21 (ACN) Cuba’s ambassador and Charge d’ Affaires at the United Nations Yuri Gala reaffirmed his country’s support of a strengthened development system with enough, foreseeable and unconditioned financing.



According to the Cuban permanent mission at the UN, the island’s representative addressed the ECOSOC Operational Activities Segment by acknowledging the advancement of the System of Resident Coordinators, though he expressed concern about the lack of appropriate financing six years after the system was reestablished.



The ambassador urged developed countries to honor their historic compromises about their support for development; the lack of funding is not supposed to shift the burden onto developing nations or affect the operational impact by the agencies on the field.



Cuba also rejected any attempt to increase taxes on project coordination, because this would shrink the funds destined to local populations.





