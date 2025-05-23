Cuban authorities hold exemplary trial in Havana for drug trafficking





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) An exemplary, oral and public trial took place on Thursday in the Chamber for Crimes against State Security, in the Provincial People's Court in Havana, against three citizens for the crime of illicit drug trafficking.



The sentences were 15, 18 and 20 years of imprisonment for those who, in violation of the law, tried to obtain personal benefits through the interprovincial trafficking and commercialization of cocaine-type drugs, informed the Ministry of the Interior.



It points out that during the relevant investigations, the prosecutor's office imputed the participation of the accused in the facts by means of the expert, documentary and testimonial evidence, practiced in accordance with the due process.



As accessory sanctions, the defendants were requested the deprivation of public rights, regulated in article 42.1 of law 151 of 2022 Penal Code; the prohibition to leave the national territory, foreseen in article 59.1; and the confiscation of what was seized in the process, according to article 52.1 of the same legal body.



No criminal act that threatens the stability of society will go unpunished in our country. The full force of the law will fall on those who attempt to violate the tranquility of a people who struggle to achieve a healthier society, based on the principle of zero tolerance, because we win against drugs.