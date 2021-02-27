Varadero and Cayo Santa Maria among the best beaches in the world





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) The travel website TripAdvisor ranked Cuba's beaches of Cayo Santa Maria and Varadero among the best in the world, according to the Travellers Choice 2021 Best of The Best selection.



The ranking of the 25 best beaches in the world ranked Cayo Santa Maria in second place, behind Whitehaven Beach in Australia and followed by Baia do Sancho in Brazil.



According to the opinions of the renowned travel website, the beaches of Cayo Santa Maria are known for their amazingly fine white sand, calm waters and a pleasant breeze; they also compare this site to paradise, where fish and even dolphins can be seen at a short distance.



For its part, Varadero beach was included in the list with the 12th position, as it is considered a postcard landscape, with fine sand and breathtakingly blue water.



According to an article on the Cubadebate website, both beaches receive almost two million visitors annually and offer great facilities for recreational boating, fishing and diving.



The TripAdvisor website is the most relevant travel and tourism site at international level; its Best of the Best 2021 list is based on the number of comments and opinions of users during 12 months.