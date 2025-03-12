Books on Cuban Sports Starts Launched on Media National Day





Havana, March 11 (ACN) Two books on outstanding Cuban athletes Mijain Lopez and Omara Durand were launched as part of the agenda marking Cuban Media Day.



Norland Rosendo, Bertha Mojena and Dailene Dovale, authors of the books, exchanged views with participants at the ceremony, held at the theater of the Cuban Journalists Association (UPEC), on the works related to the two Cuban and world sport stars.



The book on Mijain Lopez came to life in Paris after the athlete took his fifth Olympic medal in Greco-Roman wrestling style; it’s a compilation of chronicles and photos uploaded to different social media platforms, along works of novelle journalists and professional writers and a conversation between Lopez and former Cuban president and Revolution leader Army General Raul Castro, author Lorenzo told the Cuban News Agency.



Meanwhile, author Dovale said that she was very happy to have met para-athlete Omara Durand, to have talked with athletes, trainers, doctors and therapists to write her book about the sprinter.



The ceremony closed with the granting of prizes to the winners of a sport journalism contest.



