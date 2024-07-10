43rd Caribbean Festival came to an end





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) With the traditional Burning of the Devil, a religious symbol of purification and renewal, the 43rd Caribbean Festival, dedicated this year to the Brazilian state of San Salvador de Bahía, closed its doors in this city.



Held every year at the end of the Fire Festival, this tradition with roots in popular beliefs gathers attendees around a large bonfire to release negative energy and make way for new opportunities.



Vladimir Piñeiro, a government official from Bahia, said that on this occasion they brought singers, dancers and theater directors to celebrate Caribbean and Latin American traditions that he described as very similar in terms of African influence, since the first slaves arrived in Brazil through Bahia to mark the beginning of Portuguese colonial rule.



“The ceremony facilitated a fruitful exchange of views on history, culture and religion for the benefit of relations between our two nations,” he stressed.