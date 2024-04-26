12th edition of A Bridge to Havana Festival kicks off today





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The 12th edition of the A Bridge to Havana Festival will kick off today with concerts by renowned Cuban artists and foreign guests at the 500 Club and the Monaco Cultural Center in Havana.



The event will celebrate the 505th anniversary of the founding of the city and its title as a creative city of music.



Jorge Luis Robaina, president of the event's Organizing Committee, said that artists such as Waldo Mendoza, the Karamba group, Buena Fe, Los Van Van, Alexander Abreu and Havana D' Primera will perform, as well as foreign singers Jessy Yasmeen, from Holland, and Carlos Torres, finalist of Spain's La Voz contest.



In addition to the support of the Government of Havana and the Provincial Directorate of Culture, A Bridge to Havana is the result of a partnership between the Musical Recordings and Editions Company (Egrem) and 360 Producciones S.R.L., a new form of non-state management.



The event, which will be held until April 28, is part of the celebrations for Egrem's 60th anniversary and will make it possible to enjoy the fusion of national and foreign cultures.

