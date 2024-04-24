Cuban province opens new cultural center





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) With the aim of uniting all artistic manifestations and rescuing traditions, a new cultural space begins in the central province of Villa Clara, under the name of Ateneo Cultural (Cultural Athenaeum).



Maikel Iglesias, choral master and general director, told the press that conferences, concerts, evenings, historical contests and any other similar activity will promote the diffusion of culture in the territory.



He specified that the name was chosen to evoke the former Ateneo of the province, a very important society founded in 1909 and closed its activities in 1964.



On the 105th anniversary of its founding and 60th anniversary of its extinction, the work it developed for so many years in presenting the most prominent of Cuban culture is remembered -and its last venue was the Caturla Hall, he explained.



This April 24 there will be a stamp exhibition of the city's Philatelic Club and its president, Osmel Ruiz Barrios, will comment on the Cuban Stamp Day, and guests such as soprano Taimy Garcia, pianist Rode Loida Estevez and saxophonist Henry Hernandez will attend, the director added.



Villa Clara is characterized by a cultural life enriched by diverse artistic manifestations and by a strong commitment to defend the territory's traditions and Cuban roots.